Switchboard Operator

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Incumbent will report to the Corporate Communications Manager and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Duties and Responsibilities

Manning the reception area and ensuring that visitors are attended to promptly and courteously Operating the switchboard.

Booking and connecting calls.

Making and recording all business calls from all staff.

Handling customer queries and enquiries and connecting customers to respective departments for further assistance.

Filing of records.

Type office correspondence for the pool.

Manage stationery supplies and other requirements for the company.

Qualifications and Experience

Should have 5 ‘O’ Levels, including English Language Possession of any qualification in receptionist/ switchboard/telephone operator.

At least 2 years of relevant experience.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for the above position, please submit your application, most recent Curriculum Vitae, photocopies of academic and/or professional certificates to: