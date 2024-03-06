System Integrator: ICT (Level: 9)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Designs, develops and supports enterprise BizTalk solutions and integration components.
- Develops BizTalk interfaces using integration adapters (WCF-Custom, SFTP, TCP/IP etc.) Experience using variety of related technologies including .net, Web Services, IIS, HTML, XML, XSD, XSLT, XPath, XQuery, SOAP/REST.
- Develops technical design and architecture for integration solutions. Work with a team of software developers to develop new applications and/or maintain existing applications.
- Works with end users during system design to determine functionality needs.
- Plans development activities and monitors progress to completion.
- Manages testing of application software to assure accuracy, integrity, completeness to achieve desired results.
- Complies with project standards and processes related to producing high quality web-based applications.
- Maintains existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.
Qualifications and Experience
- A degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Business Studies and Computer Science or equivalent.
- Experience using variety of related technologies including .Net, Web Services, IIS, HTML, XML, XSD, XSLT, XPath, XQuery, SOAP/REST is a must.
- Certification in .Net or Java is a must.
- At least two (2) years working experience in developing applications with at least one (1) year on web services is a must.
- Experience in developing BizTalk interfaces using integration adapters (WCFCustom, SFTP, TCP/IP) is an added advantage.
- Microsoft BizTalk Certification or other similar Enterprise Integration technology is an added advantage.
- Knowledge of Microsoft BizTalk Server 2016 and EDI Implementation, BAM, BRE is an added advantage.
Skills & Competencies:
- Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- Good communication and people skills.
- Unquestionable integrity.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed CurriculumVitae, All applications should be emailed to:
ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to:
The Director, Human Capital
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority
6th Floor ZB Centre
Corner First Street / Kwame Nkrumah Avenue
P. O. Box 4360 HARARE
NB: female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
Deadline: 18 March 2024
Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA)
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority, or ZIMRA, is the body responsible for collecting taxes and other revenue streams for the government in Zimbabwe. It derives its mandate from the Revenue Authority Act, passed by the parliament of Zimbabwe in 2002 and other related legislation.