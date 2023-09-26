System Release Analyst x2

Managing and responding to QMS tickets from internal users and escalating to Developers and 3rd party vendors.

Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve internal and external products integration issues.

REPORTING:

Maintain and report system Architecture Diagrams.

Qualifications and Experience

Information Technology, Computer Science Degree or Equivalent Qualifications.

Additional IT qualifications are an added advantage.

Skills & Competencies:

Fresh Thinking. Smart Banking.

At least 2 years’ experience or more working in similar or related environment

Excellent communication, personal, and governance skills.

Extensive knowledge of computer systems and programming.

Critical and analytical skills.

Excellent written and oral communication skills.

Ability to quickly learn systems and software used in the industry.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “System Release Analyst”.

NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.

Deadline: 23 September 2023 @ 1630hrsGenerate a Whatsapp Message