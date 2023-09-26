System Release Analyst x2
Job Description
Responsible for scheduling and coordinating bank’s application releases into production environment.
Duties and Responsibilities
SYSTEM DEPLOYMENTS:
- Deployment of products development inhouse into the production environment.
- Trouble shooting and applying fixes and patches to applications in the production environment.
- Enabling, monitoring and providing support to deployed products and services.
- Maintain disaster recovery testing schedule and assist with disaster recovery/business continuity testing
- Developing automation and release management tools along with scripts necessary for the construction, continuous integration, and deployment of software release
- Researching new software development and the best methods and techniques for managing configurations regarding a business’s existing needs
- Producing deployment, implementation, and run books plans
SERVICE DESK SUPPORT:
- Managing and responding to QMS tickets from internal users and escalating to Developers and 3rd party vendors.
- Liaise with 3rd party vendors to resolve internal and external products integration issues.
REPORTING:
- Maintain and report system Architecture Diagrams.
Qualifications and Experience
- Information Technology, Computer Science Degree or Equivalent Qualifications.
- Additional IT qualifications are an added advantage.
Skills & Competencies:

- At least 2 years’ experience or more working in similar or related environment
- Excellent communication, personal, and governance skills.
- Extensive knowledge of computer systems and programming.
- Critical and analytical skills.
- Excellent written and oral communication skills.
- Ability to quickly learn systems and software used in the industry.
Other
How to Apply
Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “System Release Analyst”.
NB: Appointments will be made in compliance with BancABC’s recruitment policy.
Deadline: 23 September 2023 @ 1630hrs
BancABC Zimbabwe
The bank was formed in 1999 by various sponsors who previously owned separate business interests in various small to medium sized banking and financial institutions throughout Southern and Central Africa. It was the First Merchant Bank Limited, which had been operating as an Accepting House in Zimbabwe since 1956, under the ownership of FMB Holdings was re-branded African Banking Corporation of Zimbabwe Limited in 2001. On 27 April 2009, the bank announced its re-branding to BancABC following Reserve Bank approval.