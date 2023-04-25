Systems Administrator

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to the Computer Systems Manager.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Initiates system backups for the SAP system, salaries system and in-house data to ensure there is no information loss.
- Maintains a register for software licenses, antivirus updates to safeguard against malware software.
- Liaise with the internal audit and enterprise risk in assessing the activities of users on the system during investigations to resolve corrupt activities.
- Develop, maintain, and monitor procedures for all server backups to safeguard against data loss.
- Send tapes on offsite backup to ensure security of data files.
- Records complains received from users facing challenges and relay message to the respective department for quick resolution of problems.
- Assists users resolve challenges encountered in using the system to promote efficiency.
- Creates users in the SAP system and assign profiles accordingly to new employees to ensure they access organisation systems.
- Develops procedures to maintain security and protect system from unauthorised use.
- Enforces the internet policy to ensure there is no misuse of internet during working hours.
- Authorises access to the system to users to ensure only permitted users have access to the system.
- Conducts asset reconciliations of all ICT hardware as well as establishing their condition for replacement.
- Contacts and liaises with service providers on their ICT products to ensure procureMent of genuine products.
- Any other related duties as assigned by the Superior.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science or equivalent.
- Microsoft Certification (i.e. MCSE, MCSA, MCP-IT) is an added advantage.
- At least 3 years' experience in a similar role.
Core Competencies:
- Analytical mind.
- Creative and Innovative.
- Attention to detail.
- Teamwork and cooperation.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 28 April 2023