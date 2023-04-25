Systems Administrator

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced personnel to fill the above-mentioned positions within the Grain Marketing Board. The incumbents will be reporting to the Computer Systems Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Initiates system backups for the SAP system, salaries system and in-house data to ensure there is no information loss.

Maintains a register for software licenses, antivirus updates to safeguard against malware software.

Liaise with the internal audit and enterprise risk in assessing the activities of users on the system during investigations to resolve corrupt activities.

Develop, maintain, and monitor procedures for all server backups to safeguard against data loss.

Send tapes on offsite backup to ensure security of data files.

Records complains received from users facing challenges and relay message to the respective department for quick resolution of problems.

Assists users resolve challenges encountered in using the system to promote efficiency.

Creates users in the SAP system and assign profiles accordingly to new employees to ensure they access organisation systems.

Develops procedures to maintain security and protect system from unauthorised use.

Enforces the internet policy to ensure there is no misuse of internet during working hours.

Authorises access to the system to users to ensure only permitted users have access to the system.

Conducts asset reconciliations of all ICT hardware as well as establishing their condition for replacement.

Contacts and liaises with service providers on their ICT products to ensure procureMent of genuine products.

Any other related duties as assigned by the Superior.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Information Systems/Computer Science or equivalent.

Microsoft Certification (i.e. MCSE, MCSA, MCP-IT) is an added advantage.

At least 3 years' experience in a similar role.

Core Competencies:

Analytical mind.

Creative and Innovative.

Attention to detail.

Teamwork and cooperation.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied with detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of qualifications should be emailed to: recruitment@gmbdura.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 28 April 2023