Systems Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Manager – ICT Operations, the Systems Administrator will be responsible for ensuring the stability, integrity and efficient operation of the in-house information systems that support core organizational functions. This is achieved by monitoring, maintaining, supporting and optimizing all networked software and associated operating systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Supporting Application Management by performing tasks on the core banking system and relat- ed applications in multiple environments.

Managing development environment, integration testing, multi-level testing strategy, build,

UAT, performance testing and production environments. Providing server maintenance in command line operations for non-windows operating system environments (based on experience in either Windows, Linux, AIX).

Administering web server operations (based on experience in Jboss, Tomcat, Apache).

Leading the creation of service-level objectives and reporting as required.

Deploying configuration changes and code upgrades on core banking software.

Performing tasks to establish and monitor key performance indicators, taking effective action

where results are below SLA targets. Ensuring that effective ITIL-based best practices are maintained for interactions with support teams and vendors.

Supporting production systems.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.

Should have 3-5 years of professional IT, business systems administration and technical engineering experience.

Experience within application support residing on Linux/AIX/Unix/Windows environments.

Knowledge of system security techniques.

Excellent troubleshooting on Java or internet-based applications.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume.

All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.