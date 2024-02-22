Systems Administrator (Harare)
Job Description
Reporting to the Manager – ICT Operations, the Systems Administrator will be responsible for ensuring the stability, integrity and efficient operation of the in-house information systems that support core organizational functions. This is achieved by monitoring, maintaining, supporting and optimizing all networked software and associated operating systems.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Supporting Application Management by performing tasks on the core banking system and relat- ed applications in multiple environments.
- Managing development environment, integration testing, multi-level testing strategy, build,
- UAT, performance testing and production environments. Providing server maintenance in command line operations for non-windows operating system environments (based on experience in either Windows, Linux, AIX).
- Administering web server operations (based on experience in Jboss, Tomcat, Apache).
- Leading the creation of service-level objectives and reporting as required.
- Deploying configuration changes and code upgrades on core banking software.
- Performing tasks to establish and monitor key performance indicators, taking effective action
- where results are below SLA targets. Ensuring that effective ITIL-based best practices are maintained for interactions with support teams and vendors.
- Supporting production systems.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Computer Science or equivalent.
- Should have 3-5 years of professional IT, business systems administration and technical engineering experience.
- Experience within application support residing on Linux/AIX/Unix/Windows environments.
- Knowledge of system security techniques.
- Excellent troubleshooting on Java or internet-based applications.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed resume.
All applications should be emailed to: careers@afcholdings.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for as your E-mail Subject Reference.
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be responded to.
