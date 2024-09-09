Systems Administrator (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.
ZCHPC is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, gender, religion, marital status, race and tribe.
Reporting directly to the Senior Engineer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide first point of ICT Support contact for all ZCHPC staff, HPC Data Centre users and stakeholders to ensure provision of responsive, high quality ICT support service delivery.
- Perform administration of the HPC Cloud, web and email servers, ERP systems, Learning Management Systems and other special-purpose servers hosted by ZCHPC.
- Troubleshoot technical issues to completion and/or refer to Systems Engineers as required;
- Technically assist the Business Development Officer in maintaining and ensuring a functional website for ZCHPC.
- Ensuring that system and data security is maintained at high standard, ensuring that the integrity of ZCHPC networks is not compromised.
- Support and guide the procurement of ICT hardware, software, products and services required at ZCHPC.
- Maintain and develop professional work relationship with HPC Cloud users and partners.
- Assist the Systems Support Division in the development of departmental policies and procedures, including appropriate controls and user manuals.
- Train users.
- Supervise Technicians, Interns and Graduate trainees.
Qualifications and Experience
- Strictly Bachelor’s Degree in High Performance Computing, Cloud Computing, Computer Science or Information and Communication Technology.
- Minimum of 1 year demonstrable experience in a similar position.
- Good communication skills and attention to detail.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.
- High level analytical skills.
- Experience of working with HPC Cloud systems is an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs, giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below by not later than 23 September 2024 clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.
The Director
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing
High Performance Computing Centre Building
University of Zimbabwe
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant,
HARARE
Zimbabwe
OR email to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews.
