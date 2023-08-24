Systems Administrator

Job Description

Reporting to the Town Secretary, the purpose of the position is to ensure the provision of stable and functional ICT systems and timeous processing of the ratepayers’ bills.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provision of technical and user support for all computer systems.

Timeous processing and production of all the ratepayers’ bills.

Generating management reports for analysis.

Provision of special technical specialist service and troubleshooting regarding server based. systems, databases systems and network infrastructure.

Ensuring the security of network and systems.

Planning and preparation of backups and the disaster recovery plan for all council ICT systems.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology ora related field is a must.

A Masters’ degree in Information Technology is an added advantage.

Computer literacy is a must.

Aged between 25 and 45 years.

Experience in a Local Authority environment with at least three years experience in billing and conversant with the use of Promun is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send clearly labelled applications indicating position applied for. Applications in own handwriting accompanied by six copies of detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications should reach the undersigned:

The Town Secretary