Systems Administrator (Nyanga)

A Hotel and Casino Company with offices in Harare and Nyanga. Montclair Hotel is a 4-star establishment located in the eastern highlands area of Nyanga. It has been in existence for over 60 years and it continues to be a shining brand among local brands. Montclair is one of the largest hotels in the area and it uniquely provides guests with access to a Golf course and is the only local hotel with an in-house casino.