Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Montclair Hotel And Casino

Systems Administrator (Nyanga)

Montclair Hotel And Casino
Nov. 12, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Responsible for effective provisioning, installation/configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Communicates and collaborates with service providers to deliver a unified service.
  • Provides in-house training to staff on how to use IT equipment and applications.
  • Oversees and determines time frames for major IT projects including system updates, upgrades, migration and outages.
  • Manages and reports on allocation of IT budget.
  • Ensures network security management and access control initiatives are adhered to by all users.
  • Drafts regular reports and records of statistics of usage, availability, and operations of the IT section.
  • Participates I audit, performance improvement and control initiatives on IT systems.
  • Keeps updated password matrix of all key IT systems for both Hotel and Casino.
  • Provides on call and after-hours technical support during monthly scheduled outages and unscheduled emergence situations.
  • Maintains and troubleshoots CCTV and access control systems.
  • Conducts periodic disaster recovery and system penetration tests.
  • Ensures that all IT systems maintain at least 95% up time.
  • Carries any other duties as delegated by superiors.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A minimum of 2 A level passes.
  • A Degree or HND in Information Technology or Computer science or related field.
  • At least 3 years’ experience working in a similar environment and at the same position.
  • ICT hardware management, repairs and maintenance.
  • Understanding of IT help desk administration.

Other

How to Apply

Those interested should submit their applications to: recruitment@montclair.co.zw

Deadline: 12 November 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Montclair Hotel And Casino

A Hotel and Casino Company with offices in Harare and Nyanga. Montclair Hotel is a 4-star establishment located in the eastern highlands area of Nyanga. It has been in existence for over 60 years and it continues to be a shining brand among local brands. Montclair is one of the largest hotels in the area and it uniquely provides guests with access to a Golf course and is the only local hotel with an in-house casino.

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback