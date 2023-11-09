Systems Administrator (Nyanga)
Montclair Hotel And Casino
Job Description
Responsible for effective provisioning, installation/configuration, operation, and maintenance of systems hardware and software and related infrastructure.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Communicates and collaborates with service providers to deliver a unified service.
- Provides in-house training to staff on how to use IT equipment and applications.
- Oversees and determines time frames for major IT projects including system updates, upgrades, migration and outages.
- Manages and reports on allocation of IT budget.
- Ensures network security management and access control initiatives are adhered to by all users.
- Drafts regular reports and records of statistics of usage, availability, and operations of the IT section.
- Participates I audit, performance improvement and control initiatives on IT systems.
- Keeps updated password matrix of all key IT systems for both Hotel and Casino.
- Provides on call and after-hours technical support during monthly scheduled outages and unscheduled emergence situations.
- Maintains and troubleshoots CCTV and access control systems.
- Conducts periodic disaster recovery and system penetration tests.
- Ensures that all IT systems maintain at least 95% up time.
- Carries any other duties as delegated by superiors.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of 2 A level passes.
- A Degree or HND in Information Technology or Computer science or related field.
- At least 3 years’ experience working in a similar environment and at the same position.
- ICT hardware management, repairs and maintenance.
- Understanding of IT help desk administration.
Other
How to Apply
Those interested should submit their applications to: recruitment@montclair.co.zw
Deadline: 12 November 2023
