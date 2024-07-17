Systems Analyst (Harare)

Job Description

We are seeking a skilled Software Developer to join our IT team. In this role, you will be responsible for designing, developing, testing, and implementing software solutions to meet the needs of our company. You will collaborate with other members of the IT department, as well as with stakeholders across different departments, to ensure our software systems meet our business requirements.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop high-quality software design and architecture.

Identify, prioritize, and execute tasks in the software development life cycle.

Develop tools and applications by producing clean, efficient code.

Automate tasks through appropriate tools and scripting.

Review and debug code.

Perform validation and verification testing.

Collaborate with internal teams and vendors to fix and improve products.

Document development phases and monitor systems.

Ensure software is up-to-date with the latest technologies.

Proven experience as a Software Developer, Software Engineer, or similar role.

Familiarity with Agile development methodologies.

Knowledge of coding languages (e.g., Java, JavaScript, Python,c#,php) and frameworks/systems (e.g., AngularJS,Laravel ).

Experience with databases and Object-Relational Mapping (ORM) frameworks.

Ability to learn new languages and technologies.

Excellent communication skills.

Resourcefulness and troubleshooting aptitude.

Attention to detail.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Relevant certifications such as Certified Scrum Developer will be added advantage.

Experience with cloud platforms such AWS, Azure,Java script ,Business Tasks,PHP will be added advantage.

At least 2-3 years relevant working experience within the IT department.

Other

How to Apply

If you feel you are capable team player, business oriented and strategic thinker kindly submit your application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of academic certificates saved as a single pdf file to: humanresources@smedco.co.zw or hand deliver to the address below by 17 July 2024.

The Human Resources Manager