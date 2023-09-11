Systems Database Administrator (G5)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will be reporting to the Business Applications Manager and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

In charge of database management systems at Zimpost.

Plan and coordinate database security measures alongside network administrators.

Design and enhance database for the organisation’s MIS/ICT systems. Conduct periodical database optimisation, monitoring, administration, maintenance and fine tuning.

Record and maintain periodical database performance metrics.

Conduct database user management emphasizing on segregation of duties through assignment of appropriate roles/privileges/permissions.

Manage security and disaster recovery aspects of a database.

Establish, plan, configure and perform database backup/ restorations and DRP procedures.

Ensure acceptable database systems uptime to enable revenue maximization.

Advise on new database technologies with view thrust of implementing them.

Lead in putting in place and managing a business continuity and recovery system for the organization.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Business Studies and Computer Science, Information Systems Technology or an equivalent bachelor’s degree.

• Experience in database management systems.

• Experience in coding and scripting

• Thorough knowledge of business processes

• Hands-on experience in windows and Linux based environments, ERPs, fronted systems, database management systems such as SQL, Oracle, Progress, Informix, e.t.c

• Possessions of a class 4 drivers licence is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to: