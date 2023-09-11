Systems Developer (G6)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Systems Developer shall report to the Database Systems Administrator and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Lead in in-house systems development initiatives for the organisation

Manage the organisation’s websites, intranets and other application specific software utilities

Produce clean, efficient code for various systems based on scientific analysis, best practice and user specifications

Develop scripts in various platforms to solve specific business applications related challenges

Identify & recommend appropriate software tools as they appear on the market

Integrate software components and third-party programs, verify and deploy programs and systems

Work together with innovation and digital transformation specialist in realizing the organisation’s digital transformation and innovation thrust

Coordinate installation of software systems, troubleshoot, debug and upgrade existing software to improve business operations

Gather & evaluate user feedback concerning running systems/applications and recommend improvements as necessary

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting

Modify existing software to correct errors, to adapt it to new hardware, or to upgrade interfaces and improve performance.

Lead in integration organisation’s systems with external third party systems

Consult engineering staff to evaluate interface between hardware and software, develop specifications and performance requirements, or resolve customer problems.

Analyse information to determine, recommend, and plan installation of a new system or modification of an existing system.

Manage the organisation’s database management systems to ensure they are fully functional and fully licensed.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science/ Software/ Electrical Engineering, Information Technology or equivalent.

Demonstrable passion interest in system development/software engineering and database systems.

Ability to learn new ways of software development in different platforms.

Demonstrable customer & business processes knowledge, ICT best practices.

Ability to listen to end users and to think innovatively, swiftly design & deliver effective software solutions.

Ability to work collaboratively with internal and external teams.

Ability to perform under pressure & within defined timelines and milestones.

Ability to multitask and to adjust quickly to changing priorities.

Advanced verbal, documentation and written communication skills.

Ability to work with teams.

Membership to a professional body and evidence of studies towards professional certification an advantage.

Possession of a clean Class 4 driver’s licence essential.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to: