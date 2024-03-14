Systems Developer: ICT - LEVEL 9 (4 Posts)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned posts within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Manage the design, development and implementation of new Tax and Revenue Management software application, integrations and software application upgrades.

Manage the business process improvement and reengineering before application development efforts.

Developing programs using JAVA, POSTGRRESQL and ORACLE databases to resolve business requirements as assigned by Superior.

Writing well designed, testable and efficient code.

Modifying existing programs in line with changing business requirements or to fix bugs in the programs.

Adherence to the Authority’s software development standards.

Developing integration solutions for internal and external systems.

Provides support to issues raised by end users.

Qualifications and Experience

At least Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent.

Must be at least an Oracle Certified Associate- Java Developer.

At least 2 years’ experience in Software development for a Java Enterprise Environment.

Knowledge of Windows, Linux Operating Systems and Database systems is a must.

Knowledge of Progressive JavaScript Framework such as Vue.js, Web Framework like Struts/ Spring, Service oriented Architecture or Web Services – SOAP or REST, Web Technologies like HTLM, CSS, JavaScript and JQuery, Markup Languages like XML and JSON is a must.

Knowledge of Agile Software Development and the software Development Life Cycle Methodology.

Knowledge of communication services such as ActiveMQ and RabbitMQ is an added advantage.

Knowledge of ASYCUDA System Development is an added advantage.

Clean Class 4 driver’s licence.

Job Skills and Competencies:

Ability to work under immense pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Knowledge of modern development frameworks and platforms.

Good organizational, people and time management skills and sound knowledge of contracts management.

Good communication and strong interpersonal skills.

A team player who is innovative and analytical

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: