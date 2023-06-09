Systems Developer

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which have arisen in the Information Technology department.

Reporting to the Applications Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for researching, designing, testing, and implementing software programs.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing, testing, implementing, and maintaining information systems and software.

Identifying gaps and performing modifications to existing programs.

Writing scripts to automate routine business operations.

Verifying and deploying programs and systems on dedicated servers and computers.

Troubleshooting malfunctioning systems.

Testing systems before deploying to the live environment.

Evaluating system compliance with business requirements.

Producing documentation on product requirements, design and architecture.

Creating end-user documentation for custom developed systems.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent.

Proficiency in Java, C#, Python, SQL and Microsoft Office suite.

Two years’ experience in software design and development.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023