POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

Systems Developer

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank
Jun. 16, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which have arisen in the Information Technology department.

Reporting to the Applications Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for researching, designing, testing, and implementing software programs.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Developing, testing, implementing, and maintaining information systems and software.
  • Identifying gaps and performing modifications to existing programs.
  • Writing scripts to automate routine business operations.
  • Verifying and deploying programs and systems on dedicated servers and computers.
  • Troubleshooting malfunctioning systems.
  • Testing systems before deploying to the live environment.
  • Evaluating system compliance with business requirements.
  • Producing documentation on product requirements, design and architecture.
  • Creating end-user documentation for custom developed systems.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent.
  • Proficiency in Java, C#, Python, SQL and Microsoft Office suite.
  • Two years’ experience in software design and development.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should email their CVs and applications clearly indicating on email subject heading the position being applied for, to: recruitment@posb.co.zw.

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.

Deadline: 16 June 2023

POSB - People’s Own Savings Bank

The Peoples Own Savings Bank, formerly the Post Office Savings Bank, was established in 1904 as a statutory fund to mobilise savings for national development. The Bank commenced its operations through the Post Office infrastructure network.

It is a savings bank in Zimbabwe. It is one of the financial institutions, licensed and supervised by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, the national banking regulator.

