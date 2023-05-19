Systems Development Specialist: EBS x3

Job Description

The main purpose of the job is to translate algorithms and technical specifications into code that can be executed on a computer system. The language syntax and structures of code must be understood. From the guidance of the Solution Architect, the Systems Development Specialist should be able to implement preset designs into working solutions and provide third level support for deployed solutions. This encompasses solution identification, resolutions as well as provide technological change for the developed solutions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Design and implement systems according to development standards set by Management.

Adopt tools, frameworks and processes set by management.

Recommend tools and frameworks to management for evaluation to architects and Management.

Provides guidance and expertise on the system options, risk, impact and costs vs benefits as well as creating and sharing operational requirements and development forecasts to allow for timely and accurate planning of projects.

Coordinates departmental projects leading to the implementation and commissioning, maintenance and upgrading of applications.

End to end engagement with relevant departments and third-party integrators for requirements gathering as well as to propose minimum viable project.

Designs and develops enterprise systems according to business standards, policies and system requirements.

Provides input to ensure that live and developed systems adhere to business deployment and operational policies.

Establishes a secure integration infrastructure to protect sensitive business information.

Evaluates integration infrastructure to keep in line with the rapid changes in technology and security threats.Documents all policies and methodologies using the software development cycle.

Proposes solutions to address challenges raised by system users.Identify and recommend ideas to improve system performance and impact availability.

Test and ensure that developed systems adhere to all business policies, standards, specifications and requirementsLead root cause analysis of system issues.

Design, develops and recommends patches to fix malfunctions.

Deploys fixes to affected software platforms.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science, Information Systems or equivalent.

Relevant certifications in software development (Java, PHP, Python, DevOps).

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://recruitment.econet.co.zw/job/systems-development-speciaist-ebs-x1/

Deadline: 23 May 2023