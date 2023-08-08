Systems Engineer (Harare)

Analyses and provides diagnostic & trend analysis reports to the Technology Infrastructure and Networks Manager on a weekly basis.

Monitors server and network performance daily using appropriate monitoring tools (such dashboards).

Performs routine maintenance activities, when red flags are raised and when maintenance services highlight additional actions required.

Configures and maintains physical and virtual server environment daily in line with Infrastructure and Systems Architecture plan.

Interfaces with Enterprise Architecture Manager on system development issues.

Designs local & wide area network of machines and documents all aspects of design including graphic illustration of overall architecture.

Monitors existing security infrastructure and recommends improvements including threats & vulnerabilities.

Uploads anti-virus security on all servers in line with the anti- virus license.

Attends to all issues raised during previous audit to ensure Data Centre systems are within recommended audit standards.

Business Continuity:

Performs backup, archiving & disaster recovery of systems.

Tests the Disaster Recovery procedures & updates processes, policies in line with the ERM plan and advises the Infrastructure and Networks Manager.

Performs root cause analysis for service interruption,

resolves and / or escalates to the Infrastructure and Networks Manager.

Technical Partnerships:

Liaises with relevant vendors (for example Liquid) regarding system technical problems.

Identifies through the vendors, possible suitable systems for the Bank and recommends accordingly.

Qualifications and Experience

Computer Science Degree or Equivalent Qualifications.

IBM or Dell storage experience and qualifications.

VMware Qualifications.

Linux Qualification is an added advantage.

Veeam Backup qualification is an added advantage.

Skills and Competencies:

At least 3 years’ experience or more working in Infrastructure Environment.

Experience with virtualization viz. VMware, Virtual Box

Good cloud experience and Cloud qualification is an added advantage.

Excellent communication, personal, and governance skills.Brilliant conflict resolution, analytical, and decision-making skills are vital to the position.

The top core skills for systems engineering are information security, integration, and security, mathematics, application development, and systems software.

Critical Thinking

Knowledge of Emerging Technologies and ability to integrate, apply and evaluate new information technologies for business environments in order to improve work, productivity and accuracy.

Industry Knowledge – Knowledge of the organization's industry group, trends, directions, major issues, regulatory considerations, and trendsetters;

System application knowledge to enable excellent IT service for business clients.

Other

How to Apply

Interested applicants who meet the job requirements should e-mail their CVs to: Careerszim@bancabc.co.zw with the Heading: “Systems Engineer”.

Appointments Will Be Made In Compliance With BancABC’s Recruitment Policy.

