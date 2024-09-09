Systems Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.
ZCHPC is an equal opportunity employer. All qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, gender, religion, marital status, race and tribe.
Reporting directly to the Senior Engineer.
Duties and Responsibilities
- A team member in the Systems Support Division, collaborating with other Systems Engineers and delivering hardware designs from concept to Data Centre systems deployment.
- Design, assemble and repair HPC Data Centre hardware.
- Develop and configure systems software for the HPC Cloud and special-purpose servers.
- Design, set up and configure network systems for the HPC Data Centre.
- Collaborate with internal and external partners to ensure systems meet significant quality, reliability and service level requirements for a HPC cloud environment.
- Provide accurate technical specifications required for the procurement of goods and services for the HPC Data Centre.
- Develop technical user manuals.
- Train technical users.
- Supervise Technicians, Interns and Graduate Trainees.
Qualifications and Experience
- Strictly Bachelor of Science Degree in High Performance Computing, Cloud Engineering, Computer Hardware Engineering, Computer Science or Computer Network Engineering.
- Minimum of 1 year demonstrable experience in a similar position.
- A recognised professional certification in High Performance Computing, Network Engineering or Cloud Engineering is a must.
- Good communication skills and meticulous attention to detail.
- Ability to work both independently and as part of a team with high confidence.
- High-level analytical and radical innovation skills.
- Previous experience in designing and implementing parallel computing systems.
Other
How to Apply
Application letters, certified copies of certificates and CVs, giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience and names of at least three referees should be sent to the address below by not later than 23 September 2024 clearly indicating the vacancy applied for.
The Director
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing
High Performance Computing Centre Building
University of Zimbabwe
630 Churchill Avenue,
Mount Pleasant,
HARARE
Zimbabwe
OR email to: hroffice@zchpc.ac.zw
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Only shortlisted applicants will be invited for interviews.Generate a Whatsapp Message
Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing (ZCHPC)
The Zimbabwe Centre FOR High Performance Computing (ZCHPC) was created through Statutory Instrument 168 of 2019, the Manpower Planning and Development (Zimbabwe Centre for High Performance Computing), Regulations, 2019.
High Performance Computing most generally refers to the practice of aggregating computing power in a way that delivers much higher performance than one could get out of a typical desktop computer or workstation in order to solve large problems in science, engineering, or business.