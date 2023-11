Systems Engineer – ICT Information and Data Security Engineer (Harare)

Job Description

The engineer is responsible for the management of the ICT control environment, governance as well as implementation of security measures that effectively safeguard sensitive data in the organization. Information security engineer plans, designs, builds, and integrates tools and systems that are used to protect electronic information and devices.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure related compliance requirements are addressed, e.g., privacy, and security.

Ensure appropriate risk mitigation and control processes for security incidents as required.

Document and disseminate information security policies, procedures, and guidelines.

Coordinate a response to actual or suspected breaches in the confidentiality, integrity, or availability of information assets.

Ensure compliance with ICT and Group polices and all regulatory requirements.

Understand and report security risks and how they impact the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information assets.

Implements and maintains all network, firewall and systems security changes.

Monitors networks and systems for security breaches

Research and propose IT security solutions.

Maintains documentation relevant to area of responsibility (configurations etc.)

Ensures alignment to policies and standards.

Ensures vulnerability management solutions are implemented.

Responds and manages security related events and alerts.

Manage and implement IAM systems and processes.

Manages the ICT control environment including ICT Risk, and Audit issues tracking.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B): Information Technology And Computer Science: Information Technology Management.

Skills: Cloud Technology, Cloud Technology, Compliance Requirements, Cyber Defense, Cyber Risks, Cybersecurity, Cyber Security Training, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Cyber Threat Prevention, Data Security, Documentations, Ensure Compliance, Firewalls, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Information Security, Information Security Policies, Information Technology Security, IT Security Support, People Management, Regulatory Requirements, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Policies, Security Solutions, Strategic Planning, Systems Security {+ 2 more}.

Experience: Appropriate technical qualifications plus 3 year’s experience in an IT environment.

Competency Requirements: Thinking Skills, Technical Knowledge, Ownership, Initiating Action, Information Monitoring, Decision Making.

Other

How to Apply

Deadline: 22 November 2023