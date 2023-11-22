Systems Engineer – ICT Quality Assurance (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
This role creates, maintains, and manages technical quality assurance processes and procedures to assess efficiency, validity, value and functional performance of computer systems and environments, and audit systems to ensure compliance with, and adherence to, accredited internal and external industry.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Scheduling and conducting quality audit inspections, and analysing and reviewing systems, data and documentation.
- Identifying variations and potential high-risk areas in securing adherence to standards and procedures.
- Recommending corrective action plans and improvements in the resolution of non-compliance with standards detected through monitoring and auditing of processes and procedures.
- Communicating, educating and liaising with users and management to ensure awareness and adherence to standards, procedures and quality control issues and activities.
- Assisting in troubleshooting, diagnosing, testing and resolving system problems and issues.
- Developing, conducting and providing technical guidance and training in application software and operational procedures.
- Analysing, evaluating and diagnosing technical problems and issues such as installation, maintenance, repair, upgrade and configuration and troubleshooting of desktops, software, hardware, printers, Internet, email, databases, operating systems and security systems.
- Testing, identifying and diagnosing functionality errors and faults in systems, and programming code within established testing protocols, guidelines and quality standards to ensure systems perform to specification.
- Performing organisational systems architecture reviews and assessments, and recommending current and future hardware and software strategies and directions.
- Creating and reviewing technical documentation such as procedural, instructional and operational guides and manuals, technical reports and specifications and maintenance inventory systems.
- Collect quality data .
- Identify key KPIs for product quality.
- Prepare and present reports and metrics to Senior Management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Information Technology And Computer Science: Information Technology Management.
Experience:
- The engineer should at least 3 years of experience as a Quality Assurance Engineer.
- At least 2 years of experience with a variety of different testing techniques such as UI Testing, Automated Testing, Test Driven Development Strategies and other.
- 1 year of experience with web security technology.
- 2 years of experience with software QA tools and processes.
- A sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success.
Competency Requirements:
- Technical Knowledge, Ownership, Initiating Action, Information Monitoring, Decision Making, Critical thinker and problem-solving skills, good time-management skills, Team player, Great interpersonal and communication skill
- Skills: Cyber Defense.
How to Apply
Deadline: 22 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
