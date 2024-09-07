Systems Engineer - ICT Quality Assurance (Harare)

Job Description

The ICT Quality Assurance Specialist will be responsible for ensuring the quality and reliability of ICT products and systems by conducting thorough testing, identifying defects, and working with the development and operations teams to improve the overall quality of the technology solutions. The role involves designing, implementing, and executing test plans and strategies to validate software and systems performance.

Duties and Responsibilities

Test Planning and Strategy - Develop and document test plans, test cases, and test scripts based on project requirements and technical specifications.

Define testing strategies for functional, performance, security, and regression testing.

Execute manual and automated tests to ensure the functionality, performance, and security of ICT systems and applications.

Perform system integration testing (SIT) and user acceptance testing (UAT) to validate end-to-end workflows and processes.

Identify, document, and track software defects and issues throughout the testing lifecycle.

Collaborate with software developers, system engineers, and project managers to resolve defects and improve system quality.

Implement and adhere to QA processes, standards, and best practices within the ICT department.

Ensure compliance with relevant regulatory and industry standards (e.g., ISO, ITIL) related to quality assurance.

Develop, maintain, and execute automated test scripts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of testing processes.

Communicate test results, quality metrics, and risks to stakeholders and provide recommendations for improvement.

Recommending corrective action plans and improvements in the resolution of non-compliance with standards detected through monitoring and auditing of processes and procedures.

Communicating, educating and liaising with users and management to ensure awareness and adherence to standards, procedures and quality control issues and activities.

Assisting in troubleshooting, diagnosing, testing and resolving system problems and issues

Testing, identifying and diagnosing functionality errors and faults in systems, and programming code within established testing protocols, guidelines and quality standards to ensure systems perform to specification.

Identify key KPIs for product quality.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B), Diploma (Dip).

Skills: Analytical Thinking, Java, Microsoft Excel, Quality Assurance Processes, Software Testing Process.

Proficiency in QA tools and methodologies, including manual and automated testing.

Strong understanding of software development life cycle (SDLC) and Agile methodologies.

Experience with test automation frameworks and scripting languages (e.g., Python, Java).

Knowledge of performance and security testing techniques.

Experience:

The engineer should at least 3 years of experience as a Quality Assurance Engineer.

At least 2 years of experience with a variety of different testing techniques such as UI Testing, Automated Testing, Test Driven Development Strategies and other.

1 year of experience with web security technology.

2 years of experience with software QA tools and processes.

A sense of ownership and pride in your performance and its impact on the company’s success.

Competency Requirements: