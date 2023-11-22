Systems Engineer – ICT Security Operations (Harare)

Job Description

The engineer is responsible for the management of the ICT control environment, governance as well as implementation of security measures that effectively safeguard sensitive data in the organization. Information security engineer plans, designs, builds, and integrates tools and systems that are used to protect electronic information and devices.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure all firewalls, security devices, systems, databases, and applications report authentication, authorization, and accounting information data to central logging facilities.

Maintain operational configurations of all in-place security solutions as per the established baselines.

Evaluate each control, technology and gap for potential improvement and refinement.

To perform susceptibility scans and manage the resolution of threats.

Assess Software as a Service (SaaS) products for security compliance

To serve as technical security leads for large complex projects that involve cross-functional teams.

To conduct systems testing to ensure that critical vulnerabilities become identified.

Firewall administration (Checkpoint)

Produce, review and update designs for security vulnerabilities & gaps.

Maintain up-to-date baselines for the secure configuration and operations of all in-place devices, whether they be under direct control (i.e., security tools) or not (i.e., workstations, servers, network devices

Design and implement tools and utility software in support of security-related activities.

Ensure infrastructure automation is performed with security as a top priority.

Respond immediately to security incidents and provide post-incident analysis.

Support cloud and on-premises security tools and monitoring platforms.

Assist in performing vulnerability testing, risk analyses, and security assessments.

Performs other related duties as required by your manager.

Identify abnormalities and report violations using security tools such as a SIEM, IDS/IPS, firewalls, and more.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelors Degree (B): Information Technology And Computer Science: Information Technology Management (Required)

Experience:

The engineer should have the capability in anti-virus software, interruption recognition, firewalls, and content filters.

They should know threat assessment tools, skills, and procedures.

Proficiency in planning secure networks, computer systems, and application architectures

Plan for disaster recovery, system tools, expertise, and technique

Experience in AWS security best practices and AWS managed security services (e.g., IAM, ACM, PCA, KMS, CloudHSM, WAF, GuardDuty).

Bonus Experience in scripting (Bash, Python, and/or Ruby).

AWS Certification - Added Advantage

Skills: Cloud Technology, Cyber Defense, Cyber Risks, Cybersecurity, Cyber Security Training, Cyber Threat Intelligence, Cyber Threat Prevention, Data Security, Managed Security Services, Secure Networks, Security Evaluations, Security Information and Event Management (SIEM), Security Operations, Team Development, Teamwork.

Other

How to Apply

Click here to apply