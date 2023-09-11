Systems Engineer Networks (G5)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will report to the ICT Infrastructure Manager and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Determine, design and deploy the most appropriate WAN and LAN solutions for the organization.

Administer the organisation’s ICT infrastructure that includes Ethernet/Fibre based LANs, fibre/radio based WAN links, servers, routers, hubs, switches, UPSs, and other hardware.

Develop and update networks related business continuity and disaster recovery initiatives.

Lead in the adherence to standard operating procedures (SOPs) for administering active networking equipment, Internet servers (e-mail, DNS, etc.) on Windows and Linux platforms.

Implement the organization’s network engineering aligned strategies to enhance user productivity through the use of ICT driven business tools.

Together with security engineer, administer network security and networks’ related disaster recovery systems.

Conduct research on network products, services, protocols, and standards to remain abreast of developments in the networking industry.

Oversee new and existing equipment, hardware, and software upgrades.

Design, implement, & maintain VOIP phone system to include phone servers, and phones.

Monitor network performance and troubleshoot problem areas as needed.

Perform first level investigation of intrusion and hacking incidents, collecting incident responses, and carrying out forensic investigations.

Oversee installation, configuration, maintenance, and troubleshooting network related end user workstation hardware, software, and peripheral devices.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in electrical engineering, computer science, computer engineering, telecommunications systems or equivalent.

Demonstrable interest and hands-on relevant experience covering; configuration, deployment and maintenance of Cisco WAN and LAN equipment; working with internetworking devices and servers e.g. setting up and administering networking related configurations on routers, switches, firewalls, Windows Active Directory, Internet servers such as DNS, mail server; Network security.

Proficiency in Windows and Linux operating systems.

Working knowledge of both mobile & fixed telephone networks, VoIP compliant PABXs etc.

Certification in CISCO, Microsoft or Linux is an added advantage.

Ability to work under pressure and to work at odd hours.

Team spirit is essential.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to: