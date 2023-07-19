Systems Engineer: SWIFT (Harare)
Job Description
This role involves supporting of the Postilion Real-time Framework, Office, Settlement engine configurations, Card Production Management System, Pos device configurations, ZimSwitch Interface, VISA/ Mastercard Gateway and the T24 Channels Interfaces. The incumbent will also be responsible with the support of SIT and UAT Development test systems including processes and procedure documentation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Expertise in the analysis, support of the Postilion Real-time Framework, Office, Settlement engine configurations and T24 Channels Interfaces.
- Understanding of the SQL Server (2016, 2019 and/or 2022) related utilities, tools, and writing queries
- Knowledgeable in electronic payments, ISO8583, EMV and HSMs
- Support of SIT &UAT and development processes.
- Document processes, procedures and technical specification as required.
- Support of PCI DSS and other ISO compliances within environments.
- Development knowledge of any OOP language like Java
- Pro-active monitoring and client business benefit statistical data.
- Ensure that periodic tests are executed at the disaster recovery site.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelors Degree (B): Information Technology And Computer Science: Information Technology Management (Required), Diploma (Dip).
- Skills: Business, Java, Languages, Querying, Statistical Data, Structured Query Language (SQL), Writing.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Systems-Engineer---SWIFT_JR-42596?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 25 July 2023
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.