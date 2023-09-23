Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Systems Engineer for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).

The key role of the position is to manage network servers and technology tools as per industry standard focusing on recommended security reviews raised by both internal and external audits. SYSTEMS ENGINEER x1: Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH).

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide 3rd line IT Support.

Evaluate existing systems and provide technical direction to IT support staff.

Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements using industry standard tools such as SolarWinds or Zabbix.

Routinely patch, remediate and secure operating systems in alignment with security policies.

Liaising with service providers such as Internet Service Providers (ISP) and Certificate Authorities.

Assist project teams in technical design, strategy, planning and implementation of server and software rollouts.

Set up and maintain site-site VPN links between Install and maintain fiber links at both facilities and data centers.

Determine, design, and deploy the most appropriate WAN and LAN solutions for sites maintenance to reduce downtime. Where applicable, schedule and run periodic disaster drills.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in electrical engineering, computer science, computer engineering, telecommunications systems or equivalent

Must have 8+ years demonstrated knowledge of configuration, deployment and maintenance of WAN and LAN equipment; working with internetworking devices and servers e.g., setting up and administering networking related configurations on routers, switches, firewalls, Windows Active Directory, Internet servers such as DNS, mail server; Network security.

Professional certification (e.g., MCSE, Network+, CISCO, COMPTIA, AWS or RedHat/LPIC)

Desired Experience: