Systems Engineer
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Systems Engineer for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).
The key role of the position is to manage network servers and technology tools as per industry standard focusing on recommended security reviews raised by both internal and external audits. SYSTEMS ENGINEER x1: Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH).
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide 3rd line IT Support.
- Evaluate existing systems and provide technical direction to IT support staff.
- Monitor performance and maintain systems according to requirements using industry standard tools such as SolarWinds or Zabbix.
- Routinely patch, remediate and secure operating systems in alignment with security policies.
- Liaising with service providers such as Internet Service Providers (ISP) and Certificate Authorities.
- Assist project teams in technical design, strategy, planning and implementation of server and software rollouts.
- Set up and maintain site-site VPN links between Install and maintain fiber links at both facilities and data centers.
- Determine, design, and deploy the most appropriate WAN and LAN solutions for sites maintenance to reduce downtime. Where applicable, schedule and run periodic disaster drills.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in electrical engineering, computer science, computer engineering, telecommunications systems or equivalent
- Must have 8+ years demonstrated knowledge of configuration, deployment and maintenance of WAN and LAN equipment; working with internetworking devices and servers e.g., setting up and administering networking related configurations on routers, switches, firewalls, Windows Active Directory, Internet servers such as DNS, mail server; Network security.
- Professional certification (e.g., MCSE, Network+, CISCO, COMPTIA, AWS or RedHat/LPIC)
Desired Experience:
- Proven working experience in installing, configuring, and troubleshooting UNIX /Linux based environments.
- Solid networking knowledge (OSI model layers, TCP/IP, Fiber connections and maintenance)
- Experience in updating and maintaining records and databases, complying with systems.
- OS security and server hardening, Disaster Recovery methodologies and implementation
- Knowledge of system security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery.
- Extensive experience working with the Impilo EHR.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: ehrprogram@zimttech.org
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 27 September 2023
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org