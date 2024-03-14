Systems Integrator: ICT – LEVEL 9 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Designs, develops and supports enterprise BizTalk solutions and integration components.

Develops BizTalk interfaces using integration adapters (WCF-Custom, SFTP, TCP/IP etc.) Experience using variety of related technologies including .net, Web Services, IIS, HTML, XML, XSD, XSLT, XPath, XQuery, SOAP/REST.

Develops technical design and architecture for integration solutions. Work with a team of software developers to develop new applications and/or maintain existing applications.

Works with end users during system design to determine functionality needs.

Plans development activities and monitors progress to completion.

Manages testing of application software to assure accuracy, integrity, completeness to achieve desired results.

Complies with project standards and processes related to producing high quality web-based applications.

Maintains existing software systems by identifying and correcting software defects.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Computer Science/Information Systems/Business Studies and Computer Science or equivalent.

Experience using variety of related technologies including .Net, Web Services, IIS, HTML, XML, XSD, XSLT, XPath, XQuery, SOAP/REST is a must.

Certification in .Net or Java is a must.

At least two (2) years working experience in developing applications with at least one (1) year on web services is a must.

Experience in developing BizTalk interfaces using integration adapters (WCF- Custom, SFTP, TCP/IP) is an added advantage.

Microsoft BizTalk Certification or other similar Enterprise Integration technology is an added advantage.

Knowledge of Microsoft BizTalk Server 2016 and EDI Implementation, BAM, BRE is an added advantage.

Skills and Competencies:

Self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Good communication and people skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: