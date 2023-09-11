Systems Security Engineer (G5)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The incumbent will report to the Cyber Security Manager and will be responsible for the following, among other duties:

Develop, implement a robust security infrastructure and framework to deal with current and emerging cyber, network or information systems threats.

Implement security measures for the organization’s networks and information systems

Develop effective yet simple policies to assist system users in adhering to systems security protocols.

Lead in development and implementation of security and networks related business continuity and disaster recovery strategies.

Manage the organization’s applications that relate to networks and security e.g. VMWARE platform, DHCP server, Active Directory, Internet servers, network management utility applications etc.

Develop an emergency response framework to be used in dealing with systems security emergencies.

Develop section risk matrix & implement measures to diminish identified risks.

Periodically perform security assessments/tests to determine vulnerabilities within the company’s network and fix these vulnerabilities.

Ensure the systems security related issues in the ICT policy and standard operating procedures are adhered to by both network administrators and end users.

Research on trends & new systems security solutions to embrace these.

Design a security audit framework and periodically conduct security audits to determine the effectiveness of security measures in place.

Maintaining firewalls, web portal security, and e-mail security.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Electrical Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, or equivalent.

Demonstrable passion and interest in network engineering and systems security.

Cisco Network engineering/ Microsoft/ Linux Certification or current studies for such certification is an added advantage.

Ability to multi-task and to work under.

Good documentation, written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to follow technology tends and new best practices in cyber and systems security.

Ability to work with teams.

Other

How to Apply

If you wish to be considered for any of the above positions, please submit your application, Curriculum Vitae, certified copies of academic and/ or professional certificates, addressed under confidential cover to: