Systems Support Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fil the following vacant post that has arisen within the Zimbabwe Manpower Development Fund (ZIMDEF) - an equal opportunity employer

The position exists to maintain efficiency of the company's ICT and computer systems by ensuring the systems are working properly through programming, data capturing, installing and maintaining computer network infrastructure hardware and software and ensures the databases are well administered.

Duties and Responsibilities

Installs and configures software and hardware.

Manages network servers and technology tools.

Manages datacenter security, replication, backups and disaster recovery.

Sets up accounts and workstations.

Monitors performance and maintain systems according to requirements.

Troubleshoots issues and outages.

Ensures security through access controls, backups, and firewalls.

Ensures adherence to disaster recovery and business continuity compliance.

Upgrades systems with new releases and models.

Develops expertise to train staff on new technologies.

Develops technical documentation, manuals and ICT policies.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in.Computer Science, Information Technology or a related discipline.

Professional certifications in VMware, Linux, IBM Storage and Veeam.

Knowledge of SAP ECC/S4 HANA is an added advantage.

At least 3 years proven experience as a System/Network Administrator or similarrole.

Experience with databases, networks (LAN, WAN) and patch management.

Knowledge of system security (.g. intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery.

Familiarity with various operating systems and platforms.

Resourcefulness and problem-solving aptitude.

Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Eligible candidates are invited to submit their applications: