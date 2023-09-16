Systems Support Analyst

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned position which has arisen in the Information Technology department.

Reporting to the Applications Manager, the incumbent will be responsible for systems analysis and development, including installation, configuration, maintenance, and support of the systems.

Duties and Responsibilities

Developing and translating business cases from user requirements.

Translating user requirements into technical specifications.

Developing system interfaces and integrations with external systems.

Designing manuals of new systems and updating all system technical manuals.

Testing all system patches and new system configurations before implementation.

Implementing tested systems and products as per business specifications.

Supervising user acceptance tests for new products/ features and new configurations.

Qualifications and Experience

A degree in Computer Science, IT or related qualification.

Project Management Diploma will be an added advantage.

At least 2 years’ experience in systems analysis, design and development.

Proficiency in current programming tools.

Proficiency in MS office suite, email application and MS project.

Other

How to Apply

The positions offer attractive remuneration package commensurate with qualifications and experience.