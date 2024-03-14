Systems Support Manager Customs & Excise: ICT – LEVEL 7 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Responsible for the active support & quality assurance, cutover, and other daily support activities of the Customs and Excise systems within the Authority.

Identify key design decisions in the Authority`s Customs & Excise digital transformations and communicate to all stakeholders how the proposed solutions can enable the digital transformation.

Provide guidance and expertise on the best practices of systems and projects management.

Maintain Customs & Excise services availability, efficient management of resources and

optimization of system performance through estimation of future performance and capacity requirements.

Identify ICT based solutions and analyze requirements before acquisition or development to ensure that they align with the Authority`s strategic requirements covering business processes,applications, information/data, infrastructure and services.

Coordinate the review of feasible options with affected stakeholders, including relative costs and benefits, risk analysis, and approval of requirements and proposed solutions.

Manage and monitor Customs & Excise Systems Support team’s performance in meeting the assigned deadlines and milestones.

Encourage teamwork, build effective teams and resolve problems by creating a supportive and collaborative team spirit, remaining mindful of the need to collaborate with people outside the immediate area of responsibility.

Setting realistic targets for himself/herself and for the team; ensuring availability of resources and supports staff members in achieving results.

Any other duties as may be assigned by ICT Senior Management.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelors’ Degree in Computer Science or Information & Communication Technology or equivalent qualification.

At least six (6) years’ experience in Applications development and support.

ITIL Certification is an added advantage.

Knowledge of Customs Systems and processes is an added advantage.

Job Skills and Competencies:

Extensive experience in supporting java based applications or implementations.

Experience in implementing, configuring and advising digital transformations.

Must be conversant with at least the following skills and technologies:

Support of Linux systems.

Support of Oracle and Microsoft SQL Server based databases.

Must be familiar with the Software Development Life Cycle.

Business Requirements Analysis and documentation.

Must be a self-starter with ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Strong communication and presentation skills along with the ability to work in a highly collaborative environment.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good organizational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae, All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: