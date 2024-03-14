Systems Support Manager ERP: ICT – LEVEL 7 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the above mentioned post within the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) – an equal opportunity employer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Active support and quality assurance, cutover and other daily support activities of the SAP ERP system and other support systems within the Authority.

Identify key design decisions in the Authority‘s SAP enabled digital transformations and communicate to all stakeholders how SAP technology solutions proposed can enable the digital transformation.

Provide guidance and expertise on the best practises of SAP methodologies & SAP S/4HANA.

Maintain SAP ERP service availability, efficient management of resources and optimisation of systems performance through estimation of future performance and capacity requirements.

Identify ICT based solutions and analyse requirements before acquisition or development to ensure that they align with the Authority ‘s strategic requirements covering business processes, applications, information / data infrastructure and services

Coordinate the review of feasible options with affected stakeholders, including relatively costs and benefits, risk analysis, and approval of requirements and proposed solutions.

Manage and monitor SAP Support team performance in meeting the assigned deadlines and milestones.

Encourage teamwork, build effective teams and resolves problems by creating a supportive and collaborative team spirit remaining mindful of the need to collaborate with people outside the immediate area of responsibility.

Setting realistic targets for the team and ensuring availability of resources and supports staff members in achieving results.

Any other duties as assigned by ICT senior management.

Qualifications and Experience

A Bachelors’ Degree in Computing Science or Information & Communication Technology or equivalent qualification.

At least six (6) years’ experience in SAP development and support.

SAP certification is a must.

ITIL certification is an added advantage.

Job Skills and Competencies:

Ability to meet set deadlines, maintain confidentiality and prioritise multiple tasks.

Ability to work both independently and as part of a team.

Self-starter with the ability to work under pressure and beyond stipulated hours.

Unquestionable integrity and commitment to duty.

Good analytical skills.

Strong communication and presentation skills along with ability to work in a highly collaborative environment.

Ability to work with minimum supervision.

Good organisational, people and time management skills.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit applications, accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae by , All applications should be emailed to: ZimraRecruitment@zimra.co.zw, clearly stating the position applied for and addressed to: