Systems Support Specialist (Lupane)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Systems Support Specialist for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).

The key role of the position is to lead and plan for roll out activities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Oversee the daily workflow and schedules of technical support in line with the service level agreement for support and provide 3rd line IT support.

Analyze performance of technical support activities and documents resolutions, identifies problem areas, and devises and delivers solutions to enhance quality of service and prevent future problems.

Manage and review Impilo system upgrades.

Supervise and coordinate the Backup collection plan and reporting cycles.

Real Time monitoring of all sites and ensure that all officers are complying with the established SLA (Service level agreements).

Establishment and maintenance of DR site for all facilities.

Supervise all LAN (Local Area Networking) installations and maintenance at EHR facilities.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in IT/ Computer Science/ or Equivalent qualification.

Must have 8+ years of experience supporting complex workflow driven IT systems.

Demonstrated knowledge of Microsoft Windows, Linux / UNIX, and Internet Applications

Professional certification (e.g., COMPTIA, AWS or RedHat/LPIC)

Desired Experience: