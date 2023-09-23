Systems Support Specialist (Lupane)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to fill the position of Systems Support Specialist for the Impilo EHR/CBS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) to implement Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in the 44 districts of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in five Zimbabwean provinces in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control) Program. Additionally, the ZimPAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane).
The key role of the position is to lead and plan for roll out activities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Oversee the daily workflow and schedules of technical support in line with the service level agreement for support and provide 3rd line IT support.
- Analyze performance of technical support activities and documents resolutions, identifies problem areas, and devises and delivers solutions to enhance quality of service and prevent future problems.
- Manage and review Impilo system upgrades.
- Supervise and coordinate the Backup collection plan and reporting cycles.
- Real Time monitoring of all sites and ensure that all officers are complying with the established SLA (Service level agreements).
- Establishment and maintenance of DR site for all facilities.
- Supervise all LAN (Local Area Networking) installations and maintenance at EHR facilities.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in IT/ Computer Science/ or Equivalent qualification.
- Must have 8+ years of experience supporting complex workflow driven IT systems.
- Demonstrated knowledge of Microsoft Windows, Linux / UNIX, and Internet Applications
- Professional certification (e.g., COMPTIA, AWS or RedHat/LPIC)
Desired Experience:
- Knowledge of the practices, principles, and techniques of computer operations; information systems; computer software and hardware; information security policies and procedures; local and wide area networks; and the management of information systems.
- Skill in the use and support of computers, the use of applicable programs and systems, and troubleshooting information systems.
- Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process and Q AQA methodologies.
- Experience using virtual network environments such as VMWare, Hyper-V, AWS
- Ability to operate information technology systems, to troubleshoot and repair equipment, to communicate effectively, and to supervise the work of others.
- Knowledge of system security (e.g., intrusion detection systems) and data backup/recovery.
- Extensive experience working with the Impilo EHR.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: ehrprogram@zimttech.org
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 27 September 2023
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
