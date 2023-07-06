Tailors: Part Time (Harare)

Job Description

We are hiring a skilled and dedicated individual that is willing to work as a Tailor. As a Tailor your duties include constructing, modifying ,altering and repairing garments for our clients. An ideal candidate should possess extraordinary customer satisfaction abilities as well as problem solving skills. The ability to pay close attention to detail is essential. You should also have excellent hand-eye coordination and amazing sewing skills. If your experience and skills match the above criteria, apply for this job now.

Duties and Responsibilities

Sewing, modifying garments.

Repairing garments as per the conditions of clients.

Taking accurate measurements and making necessary alterations as required.

Qualifications and Experience

High School O' level, Diploma or certificate in this field.

Prior experience working as a tailor, Customer design, or related role.

Excellent sewing skills.

Excellent oral and written communication skills.

Amazing hand-eye coordination abilities.

Ability to manage and handle multiple tasks.

How to Apply

Interested candidates to send their CVs to: info@marcandise.co.zw

Deadline: 12 July 2023