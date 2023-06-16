Job Description

EcoCash Holdings is looking to hire a Talent Development Officer to join the diverse HR team. You will be responsible for facilitating and assisting in the provision of talent development initiatives and needs of all staff members with a view to enhance their competencies and skills set.

Duties and Responsibilities

Carries out training needs analysis from Performance reviews, Personal development plans (PDPs) and position competence matrices.

Draws up a talent development calendar and budget for the period based on outcomes of the needs analysis.

Researches on the current trends in talent development management and development.

Records and report talent development statistics on a weekly, monthly and quarterly basis.

Prepares and tracks elearning portals reports for the businesses’ separate functions.

Recommends remedies to identified issues from talent programmes.

Conducts and coordinates induction programme for all new staff members

Administers the staff educational assistance programme as per the Talent Development Policy.

Supports the Talent.

Development Manager in administering employee engagement surveys.

Coordinates Cross Functional Groups to assist in implementing change across the business.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources management, Psychology, Sociology or equivalent.

2-4 years’ experience in a similar or related environment.

A relevant vocational qualification.

Certified Talent Practitioner.

Interpersonal skills demonstrated by the ability to interact at all levels within the organization and with external parties.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://careers.ecocashholdings.co.zw/job/talent-development-officer/

Deadline: 12 June 2023