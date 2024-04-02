Talent Manager
Job Description
The Company is inviting applications from suitably qualified candidates interested in being considered for the above position which has fallen vacant.
The position will be based in Zimbabwe.
Manages and coordinates organisation-wide efforts to ensure that talent and performance management programs are managed and implemented using a data-driven focus that sets priorities for improvements aligned to ongoing strategic imperatives. This position will also conduct full cycle recruitment ensuring sourcing of the best talent for the company as well as maintaining effective programs for retention, promotion, and succession planning.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Provide professional expertise and support in the design, development, and implementation of talent review processes that are required to achieve business goals and results in the creation of an internal talent pool.
- Serve as a Business Partner with hiring managers to develop effective sourcing and talent recruitment, strategies that result in client satisfaction.
- Manages full-cycle recruitment (post, source, pre-screen, background checks, references, offer letter, onboarding, etc). Complete the hiring process with defined metrics to minimize overall, time-to-start.
- Develop and implement appropriate marketing strategies, define roles and responsibilities of the hiring team to ensure an effective and efficient recruitment cycle while minimizing cost per hire.
- Manages and coordinates the maintenance and execution of the Performance Management system including current job descriptions, standards of performance, and performance evaluation instruments._
- Implements effective programs for workforce retention, promotion and succession Implements effective induction and onboarding programs for new employees
- Ensure that organization-wide talent management and performance management initiatives are focused and aligned to improving operational and program efficiencies and effectiveness.
- Collects and coordinates aggregate data for talent pool and translates the data into insight through data analysis that drives deliberate action plans at appropriate levels.
- Develop and implement creative and innovative sourcing strategies and techniques to build a pipeline of qualified candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor's Degree in Social Sciences.
- A strong track record of success in a senior HR role, particularly 5-7 years in Corporate.
- Sound knowledge of HRM methodologies and practices.
- Technical Competence in HR Systems including Performance Management Systems Excellent planning and organizing skills.
- Ability to foster a corporate climate that supports ethical behavior by all employees.
Other
How to Apply
Interested persons should submit application letters together with detailed Curriculum Vitae to: careers@irvines.co.zw
Deadline: 03 April 2024
Irvine's Zimbabwe
Irvine’s is one of the largest producers of day old chicks in the region with two commercial hatcheries situated on Derbyshire Farm in Waterfalls producing over 1 million chicks per week. Both hatcheries are equipped with state of the art incubators to facilitate for hatching. Irvine’s have been producing chicken in Southern Africa since the 1950’s and in this time.
Address: Henley Drive Extension, Waterfalls Harare, Zimbabwe
Phone: (263) 0772 131 973; (263) 0772 131 982