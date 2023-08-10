Tax Accountant

Job Description

Karo Platinum Private limited, is establishing a large scale vertically integrated Platinum Group Metais (PGMs) mining and value addition complex, located in the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The project is based on proven technologies and industry best practices.

Duties and Responsibilities

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting. Finance or related field.

Advanced degree or relevant professional qualifications are an advantage.

Minimum of 5 years' experience in tax consulting. preferably in the mining industry,

Strong knowledge of Zimbabwean lax laws and regulations with a working knowledge of international tax rules, including country-by-country reporting and transfer pricing.

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.

Excellent report writing and presentation skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong attention to detail and ability to meet deadlines, Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Ability to work well under pressure and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Proficient in Microsoft Office and tax preparation software.

Other

How to Apply

Application together with a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of professional qualifications to be sent to: hrvacancy@karomining.com referencing ONLY the position applied for as the subject of your email.

NB: Note that under no circumstance will Karo Platinum make you pay for employment.