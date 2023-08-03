Taxation Accountant (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting and challenging career opportunity has arisen within Bank Finance Division, CBZ BANK for the position of Taxation Accountant. If you are willing to join a team of energized and passionate experts who are driven to take Finance into the digital age, this is a career opening for you.

Duties and Responsibilities

Compute accurately the Income Tax payable by the Bank through QPDs and ensure tax due is paid to ZIMRA as per set deadlines.

Review withholding taxes payable as per General Ledger balance.

Review VAT payable in line with source transactions and invoices and ensure taxes due are paid.

Upload tax returns on the ZIMRA e-filing portal.

File system generated returns.

Implement transfer pricing charges.

Provide guidance to business units on tax issues.

Apply for the annual Tax Clearance certificate.

Maintain good relations with the regulator at all times.

Provide input in the preparation of tax forecasts.

Prepare current tax and deferred tax provision computations.

Analvze intercompan transactions to entrench the arm's length principle on transactions.

Undertake tax risk profiling and assist in the provision of recommendations to manage tax risk.

Qualifications and Experience

Possess a degree in Accounting or similar from a recognized and reputable tertiary institution.

Have a professional Accounting qualification such as ACCA, CIMA, CIS or ICTA.

Have at least 2 years' experience in an Accounting preferably taxation.

Possess thorough knowledge of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Should have strong ability to analyze and interpret tax legislation.

Have excellent numeric and problem solving skills.

Should be able to communicate effectively and present information in a clear and concise manner.

Possess strong Excel skills and appreciation of various digital working tools and platform.

Willing to work under pressure and with minimal supervision.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3681182252/

Deadline: 07 August 2023