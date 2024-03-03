Taxi Driver (Grade: 5) x4 Harare

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified person to fill the position below. The position exists to drive customers to and from the places they need to go, such as homes, workplaces, hotels, airports and shopping centers.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checking the vehicle for problems and doing basic vehicle maintenance.

Keeping both the inside and outside of the vehicle clean.

Refuelling the vehicle when necessary.

Picking up passengers and driving them to where they want to go.

Operating wheelchair lifts when needed.

Helping passengers loading and unloading their luggage.

Obeying all traffic laws.

Calculating and collecting the correct fares and returning the correct change to the customers.

Providing a receipt to the passenger whenever payment is made.

Keeping a record of mileage travelled.

Handing all cash receipted as well as ticket books to the accounts department for banking.

Qualifications and Experience

Ordinary Level Education.

Valid Defensive Driving Certificate.

Valid Retest.

Valid Medical Certificate.

lean Class 1, 2 or 4 Drivers Licence.

At least 5 years Driving Experience.

The candidate should be customer service oriented and fluent in English language. A course in Customer Care will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from persons meeting the above stated requirements are to submit a detailed curriculum vitae and copies of proof of qualifications to the following email address: easygohr@cmed.co.zw

OR