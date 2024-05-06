Teaching Assistant: Applied Economics /Agricultural Economics
Job Description
FACULTY OF AGRICULTURE AND ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCES
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidates are expected to assist with marking and conducting tutorials and practical for undergraduate courses and to participate in the University activities.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants must be a holder of BSc Honours Degree in Agricultural Economics or related field with a 2:1 grade or better and
- The posts are renewable for up to three (3) years and the teaching Assistants are required to register for MSc/MPhil Degree.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.
For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
