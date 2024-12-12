Teaching Assistant: Banking and Finance (Bindura)
Job Description
FACULTY OF COMMERCE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.
Duties and Responsibilities
Marking and conducting tutorials for the following modules:
- Advanced Corporate Finance.
- Corporate Governance.
- Project Management.
- Operations Research.
- Financial Engineering.
- Financial Econometrics.
- Any other duties as deemed necessary by the Chairperson of the Department.
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidates must be holders of a first degree in Banking and Finance or related field passed with an Upper Second (2.1) degree class or better.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees. Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Assistant Registrar- Human Resources
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 23 December 2024. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
For more information, phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura