Teaching Assistant: Chemistry Department

Job Description

The post is renewable for up to three (3) years and the Teaching Assistant is required to register for MSc/MPhil Degree.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate is expected to assist with marking and conducting tutorials and practicals for Undergraduate courses.

To participate in other University activities.

Qualifications and Experience

The position requires a holder of a BSc Honours Chemistry, BSc Honours Chemical Technology, Applied Chemistry or related field passed with a first class.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.