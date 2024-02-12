Teaching Assistant: Chemistry Department
Job Description
The post is renewable for up to three (3) years and the Teaching Assistant is required to register for MSc/MPhil Degree.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate is expected to assist with marking and conducting tutorials and practicals for Undergraduate courses.
- To participate in other University activities.
Qualifications and Experience
- The position requires a holder of a BSc Honours Chemistry, BSc Honours Chemical Technology, Applied Chemistry or related field passed with a first class.
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
Deadline: 19 February 2024
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura