Teaching Assistant: Communication Skills

Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

The candidates must be able to assist with conducting tutorials, marking, actively participate in research and contribute to innovations in the University.

Applicants should also be able to conduct other duties as deemed necessary by the Chairperson of the Department.

N.B. Successful applicants will be expected to register for a Master’s Degree in the relevant discipline.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must have at least a 2.1 in Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in English and Communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to: