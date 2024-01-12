Pindula|Search Pindula
Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

Teaching Assistant: Communication Skills

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)
Jan. 23, 2024
Job Description

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU) is inviting suitably qualified personnel to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The candidates must be able to assist with conducting tutorials, marking, actively participate in research and contribute to innovations in the University.
  • Applicants should also be able to conduct other duties as deemed necessary by the Chairperson of the Department.
  • N.B. Successful applicants will be expected to register for a Master’s Degree in the relevant discipline.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have at least a 2.1 in Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Degree in English and Communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Six (6) copies of the following: application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including emails and addresses. Evidence of membership of a professional association (where applicable) should also be attached.

Applications should clearly indicate the “Position” which is being applied for and submitted to:

The Registrar

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd, Off Shamva Rd

Bindura, Zimbabwe

or

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University,

Harare Teaching and Learning Centre,

18836 Hampden Road, Belvedere,

Harare

or

e-mailed to: hr@zegu.ac.zw in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line. Female candidate are being encouraged to apply.

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 23 January 2024

Zimbabwe Ezekiel Guti University (ZEGU)

ZEGU is a degree awarding institution accredited by the Zimbabwe Council of Higher Education (ZIMCHE) offering internationally recognised degrees in various faculties. As a Christian University, ZEGU creates a rare opportunity for the development of minds, hearts and hands in the fear of God.

Stand No. 1901 Barrassie Rd,

Off Shamva Road

Box 350

Bindura, Zimbabwe

Website: https://www.zegu.ac.zw/

Tel: Reception: +263 8 677 006 136

