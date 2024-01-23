Teaching Assistant: Crop Science

Job Description

The post is renewable for up to three (3) years and the Teaching Assistant would be required to register for a Master’s degree.

Duties and Responsibilities

The successful candidate is expected to assist with marking and conducting tutorials and practicals for undergraduate courses.

To participate in Innovation, Industrialisation and Community Outreach activities.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants should hold a Bachelor of Science in Crop Science or related qualification passed with at least an Upper Second Degree Class (2.1) or better.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following: