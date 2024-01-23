Teaching Assistant: Crop Science
Job Description
The post is renewable for up to three (3) years and the Teaching Assistant would be required to register for a Master’s degree.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The successful candidate is expected to assist with marking and conducting tutorials and practicals for undergraduate courses.
- To participate in Innovation, Industrialisation and Community Outreach activities.
NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Qualifications and Experience
- Applicants should hold a Bachelor of Science in Crop Science or related qualification passed with at least an Upper Second Degree Class (2.1) or better.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous PDF format to: deputyreg.hr@buse.ac.zw consisting of the following:
application letter, certified copies of Educational certificates, National ID, Birth Certificate and CVs giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, present salary, date of availability, telephone number, email address, names and addresses of three referees including email addresses.
Applications should clearly indicate the “Post” which is being applied for in the subject line and addressed to:
The Deputy Registrar- Human Resources and Administration
Bindura University of Science Education
P Bag 1020
BINDURA
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Candidates who responded to our previous advert need not to re-apply.
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura