Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)

Teaching Assistant: Health Science x2

May. 06, 2024
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Conduct clinical follow-up of students.
  • Carry out tutorials for courses offered in the department.
  • Mark assignments and examinations.
  • Organize and participate in departmental extension services.
  • Maintenance of teaching laboratories (simulated ward).
  • Carry out research.

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Qualifications and Experience

  • The applicants must have five (5) ‘O’ Level subjects including English Language, Science and Mathematics.
  • A BSc in Nursing degree passed with at least an Upper Second (2.1) degree class attained within the last two (2) years.
  • The candidate should be registered with the Nurses’ Council of Zimbabwe and must have a current Practising Certificate.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 06 May 2024.

For more information phone: (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

“Shaping and Creating the Future: Building Zimbabwe”

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

