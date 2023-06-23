Teaching Assistant: Human Resource Management

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Marking and conducting assignments in time as per set deadlines in the following modules:

Introduction to Psychology, Industrial Sociology, Principles of Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, Occupational Health and Safety, Public Sector HRM, Reward Management, Human Resource Policy and Practice, Talent Management, Training and Development, Strategic Management, Strategic Human Resource Management, Leadership and Ethics, Human Resource Development, Organizational Behaviour, Human Capital Consultancy.

Schedule and maintain regular office hours to meet with students.

Any other duties as deemed necessary by the Chairperson of the Department.

Invigilation of University examinations

Qualifications and Experience

Candidate must have a BCOM Honours Degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent in the relevant discipline with at least a 2.1 from a recognized University and must be committed to pursuing further studies.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.

Feedback