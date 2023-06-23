Teaching Assistant: Human Resource Management

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates for the above mentioned post.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Marking and conducting assignments in time as per set deadlines in the following modules:
- Introduction to Psychology, Industrial Sociology, Principles of Human Resources Management, Industrial Relations, Occupational Health and Safety, Public Sector HRM, Reward Management, Human Resource Policy and Practice, Talent Management, Training and Development, Strategic Management, Strategic Human Resource Management, Leadership and Ethics, Human Resource Development, Organizational Behaviour, Human Capital Consultancy.
- Schedule and maintain regular office hours to meet with students.
- Any other duties as deemed necessary by the Chairperson of the Department.
- Invigilation of University examinations
Qualifications and Experience
- Candidate must have a BCOM Honours Degree in Human Resource Management or equivalent in the relevant discipline with at least a 2.1 from a recognized University and must be committed to pursuing further studies.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 28 June 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura