Teaching Assistant: Purchasing And Supply

Jul. 15, 2024
Job Description

The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist students with assignments, hold tutorials, mark and return assignments to students in accordance with established deadlines.
  • Schedule and maintain regular office hours to meet with students.
  • Assist Faculty members of staff with student conferences.
  • Provide assistance to Faculty members of staff with lab and field research, lead discussion sessions and tutorials.
  • Be able to work towards the achievement of Education 5.0 (i.e. research, teaching, community service, innovation and industrialisation).

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must be holders of a Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent preferably passed with a First Class (1) degree from a recognized University. 

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.                

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. The closing date for the receipt of applications is Monday, 15 July 2024.

Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.

Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura

