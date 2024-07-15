Teaching Assistant: Purchasing And Supply

Job Description

The University seeks to recruit focused, results oriented candidates for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist students with assignments, hold tutorials, mark and return assignments to students in accordance with established deadlines.

Schedule and maintain regular office hours to meet with students.

Assist Faculty members of staff with student conferences.

Provide assistance to Faculty members of staff with lab and field research, lead discussion sessions and tutorials.

Be able to work towards the achievement of Education 5.0 (i.e. research, teaching, community service, innovation and industrialisation).

NB: Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Qualifications and Experience

Applicants must be holders of a Bachelor of Commerce Honors Degree in Purchasing and Supply or equivalent preferably passed with a First Class (1) degree from a recognized University.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.