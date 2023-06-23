Teaching Assistants Accountancy x3

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
The eligible candidates should be able to:
- Assist with marking and conducting tutorials.
- Conduct other duties as deemed necessary by the Chairperson of the Department.
- Invigilation of University examinations.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least a 2.1 in Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree.
- Applicants will be expected to register for a Masters Degree in the relevant discipline.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.
For more information phone (66210) 7531-2, 7622, 7623, 0772 154 882-9.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be responded to. Female candidates are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 28 June 2023
Bindura University of Science Education (BUSE)
Bindura University of Science Education is a Zimbabwean university offering courses within the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, Science Education, Commerce and Social Sciences.
Address: 741 Chimurenga road, Bindura