Teaching Assistants Accountancy x3

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

The eligible candidates should be able to:

Assist with marking and conducting tutorials.

Conduct other duties as deemed necessary by the Chairperson of the Department.

Invigilation of University examinations.

Qualifications and Experience

At least a 2.1 in Bachelor of Accountancy Honours Degree.

Applicants will be expected to register for a Masters Degree in the relevant discipline.

Other

How to Apply

Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application merged in continuous pdf format to: recruitment@buse.ac.zw, consisting of the application letter, certified copies of educational certificates, transcripts, National ID, Birth Certificate and a Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, previous employment and experience, telephone number, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees.

Feedback