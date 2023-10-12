Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
CIMAS

Team Lead Operations and Training: Cimas Rescue (Bulawayo)

CIMAS
Oct. 13, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Team Lead Operations and Training - Cimas Rescue Bulawayo role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Prepares monthly staff roasters for Cimas Rescue and submits for approval to the Manager.
  • Checks if all shifts are covered and makes arrangements for absentees.
  • Ensures equipment availability and serviceability prior and after patient evacuation (including cleaning of the equipment).
  • Assesses medical equipment functionality for road and air operations bi - annually and recommends equipment replacement to Cimas Rescue Manager for inclusion into the budget.
  • Reviews and identifies the number, type and quantity of the drugs and sundries for operation and training.
  • Provides input to the Cimas Rescue Manager on operational requirements, including but not restricted to CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
  • Maintains and ensures complete and up to date patient records.
  • Interfaces with clients requesting specific emergency evacuation services daily.
  • Receives and records relevant medical information regarding the patient and updates all relevant medical personnel in line with the SOPs.
  • Determines the appropriate medical facility for the patient based on the patient condition, relative location, level of care of hospital facilities and patient’s ability to pay.
  • Reports verbally and in writing pre – hospital patient management to the receiving hospital medical staff for the purposes of continuity of care.
  • Conducts patient follow ups and updates the referring Doctor where applicable.
  • Prepares for and conducts American Heart association Courses.
  • Conducts all training according to agreed curriculum.
  • Researches and presents on medical issues monthly in in-house CME sessions to maintain professional competence and renewal of practising certificates.
  • Carries out ongoing evaluation of staff, identifies performance strengths and deficiencies, and arranges for necessary action (for example further on the job training).

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Nursing.
  • Post basic in Intensive and Coronary Care Nursing is an added advantage.
  • At least 2-4 years’ experience in Emergency Medical Services.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 13 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

CIMAS

Cimas has been Zimbabwe’s leading medical aid society for over 75 years now, preferred by corporates and families since 1945. As a medical aid that has stood the test of time

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Operating Theatre Nurse (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Midwife (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Nurse Aide Trainee (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Childline Zimbabwe
Childline Zimbabwe

Human Resources Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)
Family AIDS Caring Trust (FACT)

District Health Officers x3 (Chiredzi, Masvingo & Mwenezi)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Facility Data Collation Focal Person x7

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Pharmacy Manager (Masvingo)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Pharmacy Manager (Victoria Falls)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Pharmacy Technician (Harare)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Dispensary Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback