Job Description

The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Team Lead Operations and Training - Cimas Rescue Bulawayo role that has arisen in our organisation.

Duties and Responsibilities

Prepares monthly staff roasters for Cimas Rescue and submits for approval to the Manager.

Checks if all shifts are covered and makes arrangements for absentees.

Ensures equipment availability and serviceability prior and after patient evacuation (including cleaning of the equipment).

Assesses medical equipment functionality for road and air operations bi - annually and recommends equipment replacement to Cimas Rescue Manager for inclusion into the budget.

Reviews and identifies the number, type and quantity of the drugs and sundries for operation and training.

Provides input to the Cimas Rescue Manager on operational requirements, including but not restricted to CAPEX and OPEX requirements.

Maintains and ensures complete and up to date patient records.

Interfaces with clients requesting specific emergency evacuation services daily.

Receives and records relevant medical information regarding the patient and updates all relevant medical personnel in line with the SOPs.

Determines the appropriate medical facility for the patient based on the patient condition, relative location, level of care of hospital facilities and patient’s ability to pay.

Reports verbally and in writing pre – hospital patient management to the receiving hospital medical staff for the purposes of continuity of care.

Conducts patient follow ups and updates the referring Doctor where applicable.

Prepares for and conducts American Heart association Courses.

Conducts all training according to agreed curriculum.

Researches and presents on medical issues monthly in in-house CME sessions to maintain professional competence and renewal of practising certificates.

Carries out ongoing evaluation of staff, identifies performance strengths and deficiencies, and arranges for necessary action (for example further on the job training).

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Nursing.

Post basic in Intensive and Coronary Care Nursing is an added advantage.

At least 2-4 years’ experience in Emergency Medical Services.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.

Deadline: 13 October 2023