Team Lead Operations and Training: Cimas Rescue (Bulawayo)
CIMAS
Job Description
The Group wishes to invite applications from suitably qualified & experienced individuals to fill in the Team Lead Operations and Training - Cimas Rescue Bulawayo role that has arisen in our organisation.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Prepares monthly staff roasters for Cimas Rescue and submits for approval to the Manager.
- Checks if all shifts are covered and makes arrangements for absentees.
- Ensures equipment availability and serviceability prior and after patient evacuation (including cleaning of the equipment).
- Assesses medical equipment functionality for road and air operations bi - annually and recommends equipment replacement to Cimas Rescue Manager for inclusion into the budget.
- Reviews and identifies the number, type and quantity of the drugs and sundries for operation and training.
- Provides input to the Cimas Rescue Manager on operational requirements, including but not restricted to CAPEX and OPEX requirements.
- Maintains and ensures complete and up to date patient records.
- Interfaces with clients requesting specific emergency evacuation services daily.
- Receives and records relevant medical information regarding the patient and updates all relevant medical personnel in line with the SOPs.
- Determines the appropriate medical facility for the patient based on the patient condition, relative location, level of care of hospital facilities and patient’s ability to pay.
- Reports verbally and in writing pre – hospital patient management to the receiving hospital medical staff for the purposes of continuity of care.
- Conducts patient follow ups and updates the referring Doctor where applicable.
- Prepares for and conducts American Heart association Courses.
- Conducts all training according to agreed curriculum.
- Researches and presents on medical issues monthly in in-house CME sessions to maintain professional competence and renewal of practising certificates.
- Carries out ongoing evaluation of staff, identifies performance strengths and deficiencies, and arranges for necessary action (for example further on the job training).
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Nursing.
- Post basic in Intensive and Coronary Care Nursing is an added advantage.
- At least 2-4 years’ experience in Emergency Medical Services.
Other
How to Apply
If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlight the position applied for in the email subject.
Deadline: 13 October 2023

