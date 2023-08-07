Team Leader: Seed Potato Project (Harare)

Job Description

This is a 12-month fixed term contract. The position exists to ensure the smooth implementation of all activities related to the seed potato project. The position requires good crop production technical knowledge and experience, exceptional planning, organization, analytical, training and administrative skills, a hands-on approach to work and very good engagement/ communication skills. The incumbent should be a good team player and willing to work outside normal working hours and will be on a performance-based contract reporting to the Head of Division.

Duties and Responsibilities

Plan and coordinate the execution of the seed potato program.

Recruit seed potato out-growers.

Provide technical advice to seed potato growers.

Inspect seed potato crops and tubers.

Maintain database of seed potato out growers and seed stocks.

Track seed potato movement.

Prepare progress reports of the project.

Manage project resources/ assets.

Train and supervise subordinates.

Develop and implement SOPs.

Develop health and safety protocols for the project.

Qualifications and Experience

Minimum of BS Agriculture degree (crop Sciences).

Clean class 3 and 4 drivers' licences.

At least three (3) years' experience in a supervisory role.

Excellent organisational, communication and problem-solving skills.

Positive attitude, creativity, innovation, drive and ability to follow through to meet set targets.

Tenacity and logical decision making.

Exceptional computer and GPS and related field mapping skills.

Ability to train and supervise subordinates.

Ability to pay attention to detail.

Ability to identify challenges and suggest solutions.

Willingness for further training.

Other

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should apply with a detailed CV and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications to the Head- Human Resources Division on: hr@kutsaga.co.zw

Deadline: 09 August 2023