Team Leaders (Mutare & Kwekwe)

Job Description

Are you passionate about working for an organization that is best in class when it comes to investments management, wealth creation, and asset protection? The organization seeks mindsets and behaviors that best demonstrate innovative solutions guided by its values of Integrity, Sustainability; Empathy; Empowerment; and Partnership with the aim of making life better for its stakeholders. If you're passionate about Making Life Better we invite you to apply for our exciting vacant position that has arisen within the Life Assurance division

If you are ready to catapult your career to the next level in business development, you are invited to fill in the above mentioned vacancy that has arisen within the organization.

Duties and Responsibilities

Team Administration.

Monitoring the team performance and motivating them to meet targets.

Identification of new markets and establishment of relations with key personnel.

Quality control of new business.

Tracks and traces on created business and premiums allocation.

Coordinate Agents recruitment including sourcing & first screening.

Conducts initial training and orientation for the newly engaged agents through field visits and product knowledge training.

Relationship management with key stakeholders’ i.e. attending to major pay-points events.

Weekly and monthly reports preparations.

Qualifications and Experience

Business Related Degree or equivalent

Proven experience (at least two years) in a related field-banking/insurance marketing.

Mature and good communication skills (both orally and written).

Excellent supervisory& selling skills.

Good record of achieving sales targets.

Should be able to demonstrate self-confidence, maturity and ability to work independently and deliver results without close supervision.

Aggressive, effective communicator, sociable, versatile, resourceful and hardworking

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Please Complete Form on: https://forms.office.com/r/uAy22caW9Z