Team Leaders x7

Job Description

Applicants are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned positions that have arisen within the organization.

Location: Harare x3, Bulawayo x2, Masvingo x1 & Gweru x1

Duties and Responsibilities

Leads, motivates, and develops high-performing sales team.

Recruits and builds a team of high-performing Agents.

Generates sales and ensures that the team meets targets.

Provides training and field coaching to team members.

Analyses market trends and develops strategies to maximize opportunities.

Monitors team performance and report on progress weekly.

Ensures high levels of customer satisfaction.

Upholds company policies and regulations to maintain compliance.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ Degree in Sales and Marketing or Business Management.

Minimum of 2 years of experience in the insurance industry.

Proven track record of meeting or exceeding sales targets

Own car will be an added advantage

Strong leadership and team-building skills.

Ability to prospect and generate new business opportunities.

Excellent communication skills well-articulated with an ability to communicate effectively

Results-oriented mindset with a focus on meeting or exceeding targets

Experience as a team leader is an added advantage

Other

How to Apply

Qualified and experienced candidates are required submit their applications together with a detailed and comprehensive CV and certified copies of educational certificates by not later than the 20" of November 2024. Applieants should send their applications to The Human Resources Department on careers@fidelitylife.co.zw. The post being applied for must be clearly stated in the subject line. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.