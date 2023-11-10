Technical Advisor II, Private Sector Engagement (Harare)

PSI will play a critical technical role on the five-year USAID-funded Preventing HIV for Sustained Epidemic Control (PREVENT) Activity in Zimbabwe. Over the life of the project, PSI will support the delivery of high impact solutions to increase uptake of person-centered HIV services, with a focus on bi omedical prevention and improving sustainability of Zimbabwe’s HIV response.

PSI seeks a Private Sector Engagement Advisor to provide thought leadership in private sector engagement and delivery models and infuse the PREVENT project team with enhanced private sector capacity. We expect this person to bring demonstrated success supporting market development activities for biomedical prevention, market segmentation, marketing and communications, developing pricing strategies, monitoring pricing of biomedical prevention products in the private sector, supporting supply chain systems, designing and executing private sector delivery models including pharmacy-led models, clinical network models, digital health solutions and facilitating an enabling environment for public-private-partnership though, advocacy, coalition building, and supporting policy, legislative and regulatory revision.

Based in: Harare, Zimbabwe

25-30% domestic travel

Reports to: PSI Director of HIV/TB/Viral Hepatitis; Reports with dotted line to PREVENT Private Sector Engagement Director

Duration of contract: 2 years with possibility for 3 years extension.

Duties and Responsibilities

Technical: Contribute to the design, development and implementation and monitoring of project technical activities and strategy, including possibly leading development and implementation of discrete workstreams. Provide technical assistance to build capacity of PREVENT project staff in private sector best practices. Lead development and implementation of project workplans in collaboration with project management team with limited supervision. Support report writing and development of technical guidance. 45% of Time

Program Management: Provide inputs into development project work planning, budgeting, reporting. 15% of Time

Representation: Represent PSI on the project internally and externally. Represent the PREVENT project at relevant technical fora, including partnership forum and technical working group meetings, conferences, webinars and other events. 10% of Time

Thought Leadership / Knowledge Management: Contribute to the development and implementation of the project’s thought leadership and knowledge management agenda, including the development and internal and external dissemination of private sector technical and programmatic briefs, webinars, reports, and manuscripts. 15% of Time

Fundraising: Contributes to new business development by writing or reviewing proposals. May serve as lead writer on a medium bid or pieces of a larger bid. 5% of Time

Strengthening capacity and skills transfer: Provide coaching and mentoring to counterpart staff employed by the prime partner to transfer skills. 10% of Time

Time percentages listed above are not exact. They are estimates and may change. This is also not an exhaustive list of all tasks that an incumbent is expected to perform but is instead a summary of the primary responsibilities and requirements of the job. The incumbent may be asked to perform duties not included above. PSI reserves the right to revise job profiles at any time based on changes to the required job responsibilities.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s Degree (or international equivalent) in a related field

Master’s degree (or international equivalent) in a related field (e.g., MPH, MSc, MPP, MPA, MBA) preferred.

At least 7 years of related experience in private sector engagement in global health. Equivalent combination of related education and experience may be substituted.

Demonstrate in-depth technical knowledge and experience in HIV/SRH programming and working with the private sector in Zimbabwe or similar setting.

Ability to share knowledge internally and externally with communities of practice.

Demonstrated ability to develop strategies, policy standards, protocols and guidelines with minimal oversight and direction.

Ability to develop and maintain relationships with internal and external colleagues. Able to work as a member of a team and independently.

Self-starter.

Ability to lead development of technical approach for proposals with oversight.

Demonstrate flexibility and adaptability.

Demonstrate emotional intelligence and ability to collaborate with colleagues.

Proficiency in Microsoft 365. Familiarity with a quantitative or qualitative data analysis program preferred.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills, both verbal and written. Proficiency in a relevant language other than English preferred.

Cultural Humility and respect.

The candidate we hire will embody PSI’s corporate values:

Measurement: You use hard evidence to make decisions and guide your work. You set clear goalposts in advance and explain clearly if you need to move them.

Pragmatism: You’ll strive to deliver the best possible result with the resources available. You won’t be paralyzed by a need to make things perfect.

Honesty: You own your mistakes and are open about your shortcomings – it’s the only way you’ll learn and improve.

Collaboration: You’ll quickly establish a mental map of whom you can rely on for what, on your team, at headquarters, and in our country offices – if you try to do it all yourself, you won’t succeed.

Trust: You accept limits to your sphere of control and give colleagues the benefit of the doubt.

Commitment: You are in it for the long-haul and want to grow with the organization, just like PSI serves its consumers and partners with host-country governments through thick and thin.

